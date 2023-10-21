South Korean actresses Song Hye-kyo and Son Ye-jin were friends for years before the rumors of their break up came out. The two are among the biggest names in the industry as they are known for their outstanding performances in K-dramas and movies. While it has been rumored that the two no longer share a close bond, Hye-kyo once revealed how she wished to co-star Ye-jin in a Korean version of Ocean’s Eight.

While Hye-kyo has been in the industry since 1996, Ye-jin began her journey in 2001. Both the actresses received a lot of love for their performances and even the titles of Queen of Drama and Queen of Melodrama, respectively.

Despite being among the lead actresses of all time, Son Hye-kyo has often mentioned how she wishes to work with other female stars of her age. The Glory actress once mentioned how she always wanted to share the screen space with two veteran actresses, Jeon Do Yeon and Kim Hye Soo. During a 2017 conversation with W Korea, she said, “I’ve vaguely imagined acting with a bunch of women, and two people who were always in that picture were seniors Jeon Do Yeon and Kim Hye Soo. I’m very curious to know how they act on set, and I want to find out how they will influence my acting when I’m with them.”

She further mentioned how George Clooney and Brad Pitt starrer film franchise Ocean’s Eleven, got another sequel with an all-female cast, Ocean’s Eight, and hoped to doing the same in Korea with Son Ye-jin and Jun Ji Hyun. Song Hye-kyo said, “I heard they’re making a female version of ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ in Hollywood. It would be great if there were something like that in Korea as well.” “I also want to try acting with fellow actors Jun Ji Hyun and Son Ye-jin since their styles are very distinct from mine, and they already have a strong career in the movie industry. It would have been nice if I had been given those kinds of opportunities when I was younger.”

Well, Song Hye-Kyo and Son Ye-jin would’ve looked great playing the roles of Sandra Bullock’s Debbie Ocean and Cate Blanchett’s Lou in a Korean version of Ocean’s Eight. However, it is rumored that Hye-Kyo is no longer friends with the Crash Landing On You star after she tied the knot with Hyun Bin, who had previously dated the Descendants of the Sun star.

