A whirlwind of drama has reignited the internet’s fascination with a heartfelt moment from Justin Baldoni’s 2013 wedding. A resurfaced clip of his emotional apology to his wife, Emily Baldoni, finds itself tangled in the storm of a recent legal scandal involving Blake Lively.

The clip, originally filmed during their romantic ceremony in Corona, California, showcases Baldoni’s deeply personal vows. In them, he publicly lays bare his insecurities, flaws, and the missteps he brought into their relationship before making grand promises to cherish and honor Emily forever.

Justin Baldoni’s Wedding Apology to His Wife, Emily

Baldoni and Emily’s love story began in 2011, blossoming into marriage two years later, with the couple welcoming their children, Maiya and Maxwell, in 2015 and 2017.

“I want to start my vows to you with an apology,” the 40-year-old director told his wife.

“I’m sorry for all my faults, my shortcomings, my insecurities, and my ego, as well as for everything that I’ve ever done or said that’s hurt you,” he added. “And everything I’ve ever brought to this relationship that hasn’t been pure.”

Baldoni concluded, “But with that apology also comes a promise. Emily, for the rest of my life, I will cherish you, appreciate you, listen to you, laugh with you, take care of you, honor you, and respect you.”

Blake Lively Accused Justin Baldoni of Sexual Harassment

This wedding flashback has become a bittersweet contrast to Lively’s explosive allegations against the ‘Jane the Virgin’ actor-turned-director.

In a formal complaint tied to their work on the 2024 blockbuster ‘It Ends With Us,’ Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and orchestrating a retaliatory smear campaign.

According to the documents, tensions on set escalated to the point where an “all-hands” meeting—including Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds—was required to address Baldoni’s allegedly inappropriate behavior.

At the altar in 2013, Emily’s vows painted a picture of unwavering devotion, describing Justin as a man who radiates inspiration and love. Their touching ceremony culminated in a quirky high-five after exchanging promises of a lifelong partnership, symbolizing their playful yet committed bond.

But now, as accusations swirl and Baldoni’s talent agency severs ties, the glow of that wedding-day pledge seems dimmed by controversy.

Baldoni vehemently denied Lively’s claims through his lawyer, calling them “outrageous” and “intentionally damaging.” The scandal has sent shockwaves across Hollywood, with Lively alleging a pattern of troubling comments and a smear effort involving a crisis PR team.

