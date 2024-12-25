In connection with the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Alec Baldwin’s manslaughter charges have been officially dropped.

Baldwin’s attorneys, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, welcomed the dismissal of the appeal, calling it a final affirmation of their stance from the beginning—that Baldwin committed no crime in an unspeakable tragedy.

Kari Morrissey’s Statement After the Case was Dropped

On December 23, special prosecutor Kari Morrissey of the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office declared that the appeal to revive Baldwin’s manslaughter case had been withdrawn. Morrissey underlined that the goal had always been to get justice for Hutchins, even as Baldwin’s legal team hailed the ruling as a win.

“This has always been about seeking justice for Halyna Hutchins. We regret that Mr. Baldwin will not be held accountable for the role he played in the death of Halyna Hutchins and as we withdraw the appeal, we do so with the hope that the outstanding lawsuits bring some measure of justice to the family of Halyna Hutchins,” Morrissey said.

The appeal stemmed from the November 21 filing against New Mexico District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer’s July dismissal of Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter charge, a decision which was upheld by a motion in October.

Halyna Hutchins Previously Condemned Alec Baldwin

As the legal chapters close, the Hutchins family, led by attorney Gloria Allred, is set to hold a press conference to address the withdrawal of the appeal. It remains to be seen what their next steps will be in their quest for justice.

Hutchins’ mother, Olga Solovey, previously condemned Baldwin’s actions, explaining her reasons for boycotting the premiere of ‘Rust.’

“It was always my hope to meet my daughter in Poland to watch her work come alive on screen. Unfortunately, that was ripped away from me when Alec Baldwin discharged his gun and killed my daughter,” Solovey said, per The Mirror.

“Alec Baldwin continues to increase my pain with his refusal to apologize to me and his refusal to take responsibility for her death. Instead, he seeks to unjustly profit from his killing of my daughter,” she continued. “That is the reason why I refuse to attend the festival for the promotion of Rust, especially now when there is still no justice for my daughter.”

The incident occurred on the set of Rust in October 2021, when Baldwin accidentally fired a prop gun containing a live round, leading to Hutchins’ death and the injury of director Joel Souza. Despite the legal developments, Baldwin has maintained that the full truth of the incident will eventually be revealed, and in a December interview, he reiterated his commitment to exposing what really happened.

