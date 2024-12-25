Brad Pitt is pushing a judge to compel Angelina Jolie to hand over a cache of emails that could reveal some explosive details about her actions during the sale. Yes, Brad Pitt wants Angeline Jolie to open up about her role in the sale of their $160 million Château Miraval vineyard.

The two have been locked in a bitter legal battle for years, ever since Jolie sold her share of the winery to the Stoli Group without Pitt’s approval.

Angelina Jolie is Reportedly Making Her Last-Ditch Attempt to Suppress the Truth

The court documents are explosive, accusing Angelina Jolie of a desperate attempt to bury the truth by withholding crucial emails with her inner circle.

“In a last-ditch attempt to suppress the truth about her wrongful sale to the Stoli Parties, Defendant Angelina Jolie has withheld hundreds of emails exchanged with her inner circle… on claims of attorney-client privilege,” the court documents state per RadarOnline.

Pitt’s legal team argues that at least 126 of these emails don’t involve any lawyers, meaning they shouldn’t be protected.

This is where the accusations of “stonewalling” come into play, with Pitt claiming that Jolie has been deliberately obstructing the legal process in order to keep the full details of the sale under wraps.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Divorce Battle is Likely Going to be Even More Contentious

Once the emails are eventually released, the public could get an inside look at the dynamics of the sale, revealing whether Jolie’s actions were as unscrupulous as Pitt claims.

There’s a growing sense that Jolie’s reputation could take a significant hit when these emails finally come to light, and the already bitter divorce battle is likely to grow even more bitter.

“Their messy divorce is about to get even messier. Angelina’s reputation could take a major hit when these documents are finally exposed,” a source close to the case said.

In the meantime, the legal wrangling continues, with both sides gearing up for what promises to be another high-stakes chapter in one of Hollywood’s most famous breakups.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Amber Heard Weighs In On Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni’s Controversy Years After Johnny Depp Legal Saga: “I Saw This Firsthand”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News