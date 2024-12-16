The former power couple, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, are embroiled in a contentious divorce, with a bitter custody battle over their children and a legal dispute over their French vineyard.

Amid the ongoing drama, the ‘Lara Croft’ actress revealed her feelings of loneliness and how she spends most of her time alone as she prepares for her upcoming court battle with the Hollywood actor.

Angelina Jolie on How Her Life Looks Like Now

Angelina shared that the trait she has in common with opera legend Maria Callas, whom she portrays in the upcoming biopic ‘Maria,’ is loneliness. “I have my children I love but as an adult I’m often alone, I find myself identifying with the solitude and loneliness she has,” the actress told The Sun at a London hotel on Saturday.

“I also haven’t quite figured out how to live life in a way where I’m on my own, maybe a lot of artists feel that we’re in an open space as a person. We don’t quite settle. So it leaves us in a strange way sometimes.”

Angelina Jolie Also Spoke About Discovering Her Love for Acting

The Academy Award winner recently said that she has often felt overlooked as a serious performer throughout her career. According to her, she rediscovered her passion for acting through the upcoming biopic, which has already sparked buzz as a potential Academy Award contender.

The role has breathed new life into her artistic journey, giving her a fresh outlook and reigniting the fire for her craft.

During an interview with Radio Times, The Salt actress reflected on her belief that Hollywood executives and critics undervalued her. She also opened up about the experience of portraying the opera singer in her latest film.

“It was a challenge,” Angelina said. “As artists you want to take on something that you are afraid of, that you’re not sure you can do. You think about the old interviews there was a fuller conversation that was able to be had. I watched Callas’s really old interviews and they spent hours talking to her about her craft.”

She added, “Nobody’s ever done that for me. She was taken seriously. I haven’t allowed myself to just enjoy (being an artist), because things become about celebrity or business. It is a gift to be allowed to live a life as an artist, and this role has helped make me rediscover art and being an artist. I am rediscovering that through Maria.”

Angelina Jolie’s performance in Maria earned her a Golden Globe nomination last week.

