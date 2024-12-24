After a series of bizarre and unsettling events on set, Blake Lively’s lawsuit accuses Justin Baldoni of throwing an emotional tantrum in her dressing room, allegedly over social media comments criticizing her appearance.

Lively Attempted To Calm Justin Baldoni by Explaining That Her Appearance Needed to Feel Real

The complaint reads: “(Lively) tried to reassure him that she should look authentic in the scenes depicted in the photos, which were just after her character had been abused by her fictional husband, rather than ‘hot.'”

The scene, which allegedly included Baldoni crying over accusations that she looked “old,” forced the entire cast and crew to wait for hours while the director wallowed in his insecurities.

But it gets even stranger. Lively’s complaint paints Baldoni as obsessed with her “sexual appeal” to the point of inappropriate behavior.

Baldoni allegedly pushed for physical intimacy during a scene, making Lively uncomfortable by “discreetly biting and sucking on her lower lip” without any prior discussion. His repeated, inappropriate advances are said to have caused delays in filming and forced her to suffer through multiple reshoots.

Movie’s Producer Apparently Turned Up Unannounced While Blake Lively was Topless

Things took a disturbing turn when Lively, in an effort to address Baldoni’s “unprofessional behavior,” reached out to the film’s lead producer.

He then showed up unannounced to Lively’s makeup trailer while she was topless, with makeup artists removing her body makeup. What followed was a tense confrontation, with Lively allegedly asking the producer to turn his back while she got dressed—only to catch him staring directly at her.

Baldoni’s behavior, according to Lively’s legal team, was not just a matter of bad manners; it was an attempt to humiliate and degrade her, with reports claiming he repeatedly criticized her body and weight.

The lawsuit even claims Baldoni was so focused on Lively’s appearance that he disregarded her comfort and consent, repeatedly forcing intimate reshoots in a scene that was clearly making her uneasy.

This chaotic set drama has now led to a battle in the courtroom, with Lively accusing Baldoni of launching a smear campaign against her and making damaging public remarks.

Meanwhile, Baldoni’s legal team is calling the entire complaint a “desperate attempt to fix” her reputation—insisting the allegations are false and sensationalized.

As the legal battle intensifies, the shocking details of the case continue to surface, leaving everyone wondering just how much further this drama will escalate.

