The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni continues to make headlines, with a legal expert offering his perspective on the highly publicized lawsuit.

Earlier this week, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, her ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star and director, accusing him of sexual harassment on set and orchestrating a smear campaign against her afterward.

In her complaint, Lively cited disturbing incidents, including Baldoni allegedly making unwanted advances, such as “sucking on her lips” and asking her to appear nude during a birth scene. Baldoni and his PR team have strongly denied the allegations.

Legal Expert Weighs in on the Legal Battle

Legal expert Joseph Cammarata, a partner at Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, shared his thoughts.

According to Cammarata, the tone of the lawsuit is strikingly dramatic, highlighting the harsh treatment Lively and others endured from Baldoni, who purportedly presented himself as an advocate for women’s rights.

“It shows just what Blake and others similarly situated to her had to endure from a man who professed, according to the complaint, professed that he was an advocate of women and women’s rights and that people should not be victimized,” he said, per The Mirror.

Cammarata compared the alleged behavior to that of a lawless Wild West, with Baldoni as the leader of chaos.

“This reads just the opposite. This was anything goes, like the Wild West, and there’s no sheriff in town. The sheriff is the ringleader. So you don’t have anyone policing the police,” he added. “This is a compelling complaint against the defendant and would likely result in her prevailing.”

Justin Baldoni’s Ex-Publicist Also Filed a Lawsuit

Lively’s lawsuit is just one in a series of legal actions against Baldoni. A former publicist has also filed a suit, accusing Baldoni and his PR team of falsely blaming her for attempting to “bury” and “destroy” Lively’s reputation.

Cammarata noted that this development could only benefit Lively, as the internal disputes among those involved would work against Baldoni and his team. “It’s just not a good day for them,” he added.

Justin Baldoni’s Lawyer Has Vehemently Dismissed the Allegations

In response, Baldoni’s lawyer has vehemently dismissed the allegations, calling them “shameful” and accusing Lively of fabricating false claims to salvage her reputation.

The lawyer stated, “It is shameful that Ms. Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations against Mr. Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios, and its representatives, as yet another desperate attempt to ‘fix’ her negative reputation which was garnered from her remarks and actions during the campaign for the film; interviews and press activities that were observed publicly, in real-time and unedited, which allowed for the internet to generate their views and opinions.”

