Anyone who actively spends time on social media knows that people love a power couple. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are two such pairings whose romance and chemistry are much loved across the Internet. The duo often pull each other’s legs and share banter that the netizens adore.
The Oppenheimer star and The Office alum have had successful careers and a filmography to be proud of. With John’s last few films turning out to be hit due to his decision to be massively involved in the making, he has gotten even more intense regarding work. And that is reportedly creating “tension” between him and Emily. Here’s what we know about it.
Has John Krasinski’s Work Caused Tension Between Him & Emily Blunt?
According to Life & Style magazine, “John learned the wrong lessons from the movies that changed his life, the first two A Quiet Place films he made with Emily, which became shockingly profitable worldwide hits.” The source, who has worked with both of them, added that the actor had kept the budget of the movies low by being hugely involved in all aspects.
As an actor, a writer, or a producer, John had total control over all the crucial decisions “even if doing so meant a lot of sleepless nights.” Both times, “he was rewarded with huge financial and critical success, and he isn’t backing down one bit from that approach,” the insider alleged. The 45-year-old is reportedly continuing to work extensively on his projects.
Now that he has tasted the success of the films he worked massively hard on, he wants to keep the flow going, but his work ethic has created “giant tension between him and Emily Blunt,” per the report. The source claimed that Emily is a laid-back person who is almost never stressed out. She is known for putting people at ease every time she walks into a room. John is acting in the opposite way, and his behavior is claimed to be getting worse.
On The Work Front: John Krasinski’s Future Projects
The source stated that the Jack Ryan actor is “an exacting perfectionist about everything” who is also hard on himself. “Working himself to the brink of collapse” on his projects does not help his case with Emily. The insider said it was “not a fun energy to be around.” When it comes to 2025, John has acting projects to focus on, but he has more plans up his sleeves.
John hopes to make one more A Quiet Place film with Emily in early 2026. Even though Emily also adores those films because everyone around the world loves them, John’s “exhausting process” makes things more complicated for everybody,” suspected the report’s source.
