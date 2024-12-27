Anyone who actively spends time on social media knows that people love a power couple. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are two such pairings whose romance and chemistry are much loved across the Internet. The duo often pull each other’s legs and share banter that the netizens adore.

The Oppenheimer star and The Office alum have had successful careers and a filmography to be proud of. With John’s last few films turning out to be hit due to his decision to be massively involved in the making, he has gotten even more intense regarding work. And that is reportedly creating “tension” between him and Emily. Here’s what we know about it.

Has John Krasinski’s Work Caused Tension Between Him & Emily Blunt?

According to Life & Style magazine, “John learned the wrong lessons from the movies that changed his life, the first two A Quiet Place films he made with Emily, which became shockingly profitable worldwide hits.” The source, who has worked with both of them, added that the actor had kept the budget of the movies low by being hugely involved in all aspects.