Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer Saiyaara has entered its second week. It raked in a whopping 175 crore+ in its debut week, and the expectations are now higher than ever. On day 8, Mohit Suri’s directorial maintained a fantastic hold at the Indian box office despite a working Friday. Scroll below for the early trends!

Saiyaara day 8 box office estimates

On day 7, the romantic musical drama fell slightly below the 20 crore mark. All eyes were set to see how it performs on the second Friday, and guess what? The film has displayed an excellent hold. As per early trends flowing in, Saiyaara earned 17.5-18.5 crores on day 8, which is a minimal fall from day 7’s 19.5 crores. It began the day with a morning occupancy of 14%, followed by 24% during the afternoon. In the evening shows, it was stable at 25%. While the reports for night shows are yet to come, it is learned that the film has witnessed a healthy jump.

Including the estimates, the 8-day total at the Indian box office now stands at a staggering 192.75-193.75 crore net. It’s only going to get bigger and better from here, as Saiyaara will enjoy a massive boost during the second weekend. The sky is the limit since there is little competition at the ticket window with no new major release this Friday (July 25).

Saiyaara becomes the 3rd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025!

With 192.75-193.75 crores, the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer has axed Raid 2 (179.30 crores) to emerge as Bollywood’s third highest-grosser of 2025. It will cross Housefull 5 (198.41 crores) tomorrow to grab the second position.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025:

Chhaava: 615.39 crores Housefull 5: 198.41 crores Saiyaara: 192.75-193.75 crores (8 days) Raid 2: 179.30 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 165.39 crores

