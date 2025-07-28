There’s only one star shining bright in the sky – Saiyaara. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are witnessing a dream debut, far from what even director Mohit Suri or production house YRF would have imagined. In only 10 days, it has axed the lifetime of Shahid Kapoor’s blockbuster Kabir Singh at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the updates!

Saiyaara Overseas Box Office Collection

The romantic musical drama is now the second highest-grossing Bollywood film at the international box office. Saiyaara has minted 77 crore gross overseas in 10 days. It has left behind Housefull 5 (69.60 crores) and Sitaare Zameen Par (67 crores).

Mohit Suri’s directorial is only behind Chhaava (100.90 crores). It is enjoying a strong run and will continue to mint massive moolah until the arrival of War 2 on August 14, 2025. There is a high scope that it will become the second Bollywood film this year to enter the 100 crore club overseas!