There’s only one star shining bright in the sky – Saiyaara. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are witnessing a dream debut, far from what even director Mohit Suri or production house YRF would have imagined. In only 10 days, it has axed the lifetime of Shahid Kapoor’s blockbuster Kabir Singh at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the updates!
Saiyaara Overseas Box Office Collection
The romantic musical drama is now the second highest-grossing Bollywood film at the international box office. Saiyaara has minted 77 crore gross overseas in 10 days. It has left behind Housefull 5 (69.60 crores) and Sitaare Zameen Par (67 crores).
Mohit Suri’s directorial is only behind Chhaava (100.90 crores). It is enjoying a strong run and will continue to mint massive moolah until the arrival of War 2 on August 14, 2025. There is a high scope that it will become the second Bollywood film this year to enter the 100 crore club overseas!
Saiyaara Worldwide Total
At the domestic box office, Saiyaara has accumulated 295.88 crore gross. Combined with the overseas earnings, the worldwide total lands at 372.88 crores.
Here’s a detailed worldwide breakdown in 10 days:
- India net: 250.75 crores
- India gross: 295.88 crores
- Overseas gross: 77 crores
- Worldwide gross: 372.88 crores
Saiyaara has surpassed the global lifetime collections of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh, which amassed 368.32 crore gross. Even in our far-fetched dreams, we wouldn’t have thought Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s debut film would compete with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s blockbuster, let alone beat it!
The next target is Hrithik Roshan’s Krissh 3 (374 crore gross) and Salman Khan’s Kick (377 crore gross). Both targets will be easily crossed today!
Saiyaara vs Bollywood grossers of 2025 worldwide
The YRF production is the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 worldwide. It is only behind Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava.
Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 worldwide:
- Chhaava: 827.06 crores
- Saiyaara: 372.88 crores
- Housefull 5: 304.12 crores
- Sitaare Zameen Par: 263.30 crores
Raid 2: 242.57 crores
