Vijay Deverakonda led spy action thriller Kingdom is only 3 days away from its big release. The pre-release buzz is favorable, but the stakes are high given its huge budget. Gowtam Tinnanuri‘s directorial is fairing well in advance bookings. Scroll below for pre-sales updates on day 1 at the box office.

Kingdom Advance Booking Day 1

As per Filmy News Network, Kingdom has registered advance booking sales of 1.75 crore gross as of 12 PM today. It has sold almost 1.21 lakh tickets from 612 shows across Telangana. Secunderabad is currently witnessing the best trends, with an occupancy of 40%. The other key-performing markets include Venkatapuram, Toopran, and Bibinagar.

With 3 days to go, Kingdom is expected to witness a good surge in advance bookings. However, its entry into the top 5 Telugu pre-sales of 2025 may stay out of reach.

Check out the top 5 advance bookings of 2025 in Telugu:

Hari Hara Veera Mallu – 35 crores+ (including pre-sales of premiere shows) Game Changer – 31.6 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 12.4 crores HIT 3 – 9.32 crores Daaku Maharaaj – 9.1 crores

In order to enter the top 5, Vijay Deverakonda starrer must showcase 420% growth, only then it will be steal the #5 spot from Daaku Maharaaj. That looks like an unattainable feat at the moment. Also since the lead actor have been failing to impress audience at the box office, this would be more of a word-of-mouth affair.

More about the film

Kingdom is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and is scheduled to release on July 31. It also stars Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse in key roles. It was produced by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Creations, and Srikara Studios. The spy action thriller is mounted at an estimated cost of 130 crores.

