Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda led Saiyaara continues to achieve massive milestones at the Indian box office. The romantic musical drama has now scored the 7th highest second weekend in the history of Bollywood. Scroll below for a detailed day 10 report!

How much did Saiyaara earn on day 10?

As per the official figures, Saiyaara concluded its second weekend on a bang. It added 30 crore ot the kitty on day 10, witnessing a further growth from 27 crore earned on the second Saturday.

The overall box office collection in India stands at 250.75 crore net. Saiyaara is already the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. The 300 crore is inevitable, despite the entry of Son Of Sardaar 2 in theatres on August 1, 2025.

Take a look at the box office breakdown of Saiyaara below:

Week 1: 175.25 crores

Week 2: 75.50 crores

Total: 250.75 crores

Records the 7th highest second weekend of Bollywood

The streak of success continues as Saiyaara has crossed Bollywood biggies like Pathaan and Dangal to score a higher second. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer has accumulated 75.50 crores in the second weekend alone, scoring the 7th highest total in the history of Bollywood.

Take a look at the top 10 highest second-weekend collections in Bollywood:

Chhaava – 109.23 crore Stree 2 – 93.85 crores Gadar 2 – 90.47 crores Animal – 87.56 crores Jawan – 82.46 crores Baahubali 2 – 80.75 crores Saiyaara – 75.50 crores Dangal – 73.70 crores The Kashmir Files – 70.15 crores Pathaan – 63.50 crores

Saiyaara Profits

Mohit Suri’s directorial is mounted at a budget of 45 crores. In 10 days, it has minted a return on investment of 205.75 crores. When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI lands at 457%.

Saiyaara Box Office Summary (10 days)

Budget: 45 crores

India net: 250.75 crores

India gross: 295.88 crores

ROI: 457%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Day 4: Only 20% Jump But Pawan Kalyan’s Flop Is Now #6 Tollywood Grosser Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News