After two back-to-back successes, Prabhas is ready to return to the big screen with The Raja Saab. There’s already buzz around the film, and it is expected to take a roaring start at the Indian box office. However, things won’t be that easy for the magnum opus, as it won’t enjoy a solo ride. If the latest reports are to be believed, it will clash with Chiranjeevi’s next biggie. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Prabhas’ magnum opus postponed to 2026?

As per the last official announcement, the upcoming horror comedy was supposed to release on December 5, 2025. Initially, the film was enjoying a solo release, but recently, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar locked the same date. As per the latest reports, the Prabhas starrer is getting postponed and targeting a January 2026 release, most likely during the Sankranti festive season.

Even in January 2026, The Raja Saab will face stiff competition with Chiranjeevi’s next with Anil Ravipudi, which has already booked the Sankranti release. The Megastar’s film is enjoying good buzz in the Telugu market, and it will dent the business of Prabhas’ film. In such a situation, it won’t be able to pull off an expected colossal start.

The Raja Saab might not reach its full potential

Unlike Prabhas’s recent films, The Raja Saab’s buzz in the Hindi market isn’t huge, so even the start might be lower than his recent films like Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD. As mentioned above, the film will face some dent in the Telugu market due to Chiranjeevi-Anil Ravipudi’s film. So, it seems like the biggie won’t be able to reach its full potential at the Indian box office on day 1. Having said that, it will easily cross 50 crore net.

The Raja Saab to be Prabhas’ second-lowest opening at the Indian box office since Baahubali 2?

However, despite crossing the 50 crore mark on day 1, the biggie will likely register Prabhas’ second-lowest opening since Baahubali 2. It will easily beat Radhe Shyam‘s 43.1 crores, but might not be able to chase down Saaho’s 88 crores.

Take a look at the day 1 collection of Prabhas’ films post Baahubali 2 (highest to lowest):

Kalki 2898 AD – 93 crores Salaar – 92 crores Adipurush – 89 crores Saaho – 88 crores Radhe Shyam – 43.1 crores

