Danny Boyle finally returned after a long anticipation with 28 Years Later, and it did not take long for the noise to follow. A long time had passed since the first film stormed into the horror genre, and while this latest chapter might not have shaken things up the same way, it did not fall short either.

Alex Garland’s script, paired with Danny Boyle’s vision, once again delivered something worth watching. The film sits strong with an 88% critic score, though viewers have split their thoughts a bit more. However, that could not stop it from drawing crowds.

28 Years Later Worldwide Box Office: Strong Numbers After Four Weekends

The film, led by a cast that includes Ralph Fiennes, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, and Jack O’Connell, has held firm through four weekends at the box office. So far, 28 Years Later has pulled in $139.1 million worldwide, which is more than double its budget. That includes $66.6 million at home and another $72.4 million from international screens, per Box Office Mojo.

28 Years Later Box Office Summary

Domestic – $66m

International – $72m

Worldwide- $139m

28 Years Later Enters Top 75 Highest-Grossing Horror Films

According to The Numbers, the film is ranked in the 74th position among the highest-grossing horror movies of all time, just behind Halley Berry, Penelope Cruz, and Robert Downey Jr.’s 2003 horror thriller Gothika.

Gothika Box Office Summary

Domestic- $59m

International -$81m

Worldwide- $141m

Its steady run has now nudged past Smile 2, one of last year’s more unexpected hits. Parker Finn’s sequel turned a modest $28 million budget into $138 million worldwide, with Naomi Scott earning huge praise for her performance. Some even believed she should have been nominated for an Oscar. Now, Boyle’s film has inched ahead of it, showing this franchise still has fuel in the tank.

28 Years Later Trilogy Confirmed

The ending of 28 Years Later also confirmed what many had speculated, that this is only the beginning. The story continues in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, already completed under the direction of Nia DaCosta. The first two films were shot back to back, and while little is known about the second chapter, word is we won’t have to wait long for updates or footage, reports Collider.

For now, 28 Years Later continues to play in theaters, pulling in audiences and setting up what could be one of horror’s most ambitious trilogies in years.

