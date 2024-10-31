The Spanish-born actress Penelope Cruz began acting at 16 by starring in Jamon Jamon. The role catapulted her to fame and established her as one of Spain’s rising stars. Since then, she has starred alongside A-list names in the Hollywood industry, including Scarlett Johansson, Tom Cruise, and her husband Javier Bardem.

The actress has had a highly successful career; her net worth is estimated to be $85 million per Celebrity Net Worth. Her first significant film, Jamon Jamon, put her on the map, starring her husband, Bardem. Her role in the movie earned her widespread acclaim as she filmed her first-ever nude scene at the age of 18. She reflected on the scene and told Esquire, “I remember the last day of filming, I was crying, saying: ‘What if I never reshoot a movie?’ The feeling was devastating.” Fortunately, the actress landed numerous films and was cast in Vanilla Sky opposite Tom Cruise.

Cruz’s hefty net worth isn’t only due to her acting career. She and her husband have several homes worldwide: one in Hollywood Hills, one in Madrid, and a third in Los Angeles. They sold their Hollywood Hills mansion in 2011, which had three bedrooms, four bathrooms, bamboo flooring, and windows.

Other than this, she has also partnered with several luxurious brands. In 2020, she joined the family of Chanel brand ambassadors, including Lily-Rose Depp, Isabelle Adjani, and Marion Cotillard.

Cruz met Bardem on the set of Jamon. Although the couple successfully kept their relationship away from the paparazzi, they were caught in 2007 on the Maldive Islands. Following this, they appeared in the Woody Allen film Vicky Cristina Barcelona in 2008. 2009, Cruz was spotted wearing a sparkling ring on her wedding finger. However, she didn’t confirm or deny it when David Letterman asked her. Eventually, Bardem finally admitted to their relationship in 2010 at the Cannes Film Festival, and the two got married in the Bahamas in 2010. The couple share two children, Leo and Luna.

