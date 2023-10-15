Lily-Rose Depp, Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis’ daughter is known for her bold and straightforward attitude. She never shies away from showing up in the boldest dresses on red carpets or doing raunchy scenes as per script’s demand. Throughout her career, Lily-Rose has proved how she is a true movie buff and leads a fearless life. Well, the actress is also a true romantic as she proved during her latest grocery run with her girlfriend 070 Shake.

Lily-Rose began her career in showbiz at an early age. She was just 15 when she appeared in her debut, Tusk, and later went on to pursue modeling. The actress even became an ambassador of Chanel in 2015. She was last seen playing the role of Jocelyn in the controversial show The Idol.

Johnny Depp’s daughter has been making headlines since early this year for her show The Idol, in which she starred alongside Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, and BLACKPINK’s Jennie. However, this time, Lily-Rose Depp is in the news following her PDA with her girlfriend 070 Shake, whose real name is Danielle Balbuena.

The lovebirds were recently spotted making a grocery run in Los Angeles, and Lily-Rose wore the tiniest t-shirt for her casual outing. As per Daily Mail, the 24-year-old wore a super cropped blue Kiss band t-shirt and paired it with matching sweatpants. She accessorized her look with a crucifix necklace that she twinned with her rapper girlfriend. The Voyagers actress also carried a trendy tan bag with her look.

During their outing, the duo could not keep their hands off each other as they were packed in PDA. At one moment, when they were checking out og the LA store, Lily-Rose Depp gave her girlfriend a steamy kiss on her neck.

Check out their pictures here:

Lily with Dani doing some grocery shopping at Erewhon market in Los Angeles on October 13th 🫶🎃 (1) pic.twitter.com/ZRHiYL8BOM — Lily-Rose Depp Updates (@UpdatesLilyRose) October 14, 2023

The duo have been in a relationship since late 2022 as Lily-Rose Depp took to her Instagram account to confirm the same with a kiss picture. She captioned the photo, “4 months with my crush.”

On the work front, after starring in The Idol, Lily-Rose Depp is set to appear in the horror flick Nosferatu, which also cast Bill Skarsgard, Nicholas Hoult, and Willem Dafoe.

