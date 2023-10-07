Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of the most adored couples in Hollywood. They never miss a chance to praise and support each other, giving away major couple goals and making us drool over their understanding and romance. Ever since they have officially confirmed their relationship, they are sharing their adorable moments with their fans.

Recently, Tom shared a cute carousel of pictures showing Zendaya petting some beautiful puppies at a rescue center. In the first one, the Euphoria star could be seen wearing a blue and white hazmat suit with latex gloves.

And, now Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted putting on a loved-up display together in London. The couple was seen walking through a park in West London along with two bodyguards. However, what caught the attention was that the duo couldn’t keep their hands off each other and the ‘Euphoria‘ star was seen wrapping her arm over her boyfriend. Meanwhile, Tom was seen kissing her hand as they walked along.

Zendaya wore an oversized V-neck grey jumper paired with black trousers and carried a designer bag, while Tom was dressed in a dark coloured jumper with green trousers and brown lace up boots. He accessorized his look with a pair of sunglasses on his head. Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tomdaya fan ❤️ (@tomdayaaupdates)

For the unversed, Tom And Zendaya first met on the sets of their 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming. While the former was the new Peter Parker, the actress played the role of the savage yet sweet MJ.

The 2016 film Captain America: Civil War marked Tom Holland’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. He was shot to overnight fame as he was the new Peter Parker who had landed in everyone’s hearts. Back in 2021, Holland revealed how he was being a “d*ck” toward his fans who approached him in public, and Zendaya was the one who helped in changing his way.

Talking to British GQ, the Unchartered star said, “Talking to Zendaya helped me a lot, actually.” He continued, “I used to come across sometimes as a bit of a d*ck to fans, mainly as I was always so surprised that they’d want a picture with me or signature or whatever. I’d have the typical Londoner reaction, one of instant suspicion: ‘Why are you talking to me?’”

Revealing how the Euphoria star helped him, he said, “Zendaya spotted this and quickly told me that this sort of reaction was going to be more aggro than just smiling and taking the picture,” he continued. “She totally changed the way I am able to be more comfortable in public.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Victoria Beckham & Nicola Peltz Once Couldn’t Stand Each Other, Sources Revealed Their Stagnant Rapport: “The Buildup To Brooklyn-Nicola’s Wedding Was Horrendous”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News