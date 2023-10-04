Zendaya is one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood who rose to fame from her projects produced by Disney. There’s nothing that this diva can’t do. Dance – check! Ramp walk- check! Acting- check! The list goes on. Thank God the actress is not into the fashion business; otherwise, she would have made all the supermodels run for their money. Why? Just look at her, and you will know why! There hasn’t been any day when the Spider-Man actress didn’t nail any look.

Daya has a unique taste in fashion, and there’s no denying that the actress knows how to nail and make her own style statement. Whatever she wears, she owns it. The Euphoria diva has been recently ruling at the Paris Fashion Week, and we are here for it!

Zendaya took to her Instagram handle and shared two pictures from the evening event where she served lewks in a single-breasted intricately patterned top with a mini leather skirt with lacey details from the Louis Vuitton’s 2015 couture collection, which she paired with thigh-high books, making it look like high fashion nonetheless. She opted to go for a braless look to give a more edge to the top and show more of the skin.

Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Zendaya‘s fashion stylist and designer, Law Roach, also shared a few BTS glimpses on his Instagram account, where he explained her look and wrote in the caption, “Undisputed King and Queen of archival dressing. @zendaya wearing look 40 from @nicolasghesquiere @louisvuitton Resort 2015 collection.” He even shared a reference to the look at the end of the series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw)

For the unversed, the Dune actress accessorized the look with a pair of huge hoops, a few rings, and a black clutch to match the dark shade of the whole look. For makeup, she went for more of a mocha look with brown shadow, smokey eyes, defined brows, contoured and blushed cheeks, and brown lip shade. She kept her hair open and added an extension to give more depth to the look.

Well, what are your thoughts about Zendaya’s recent look? Let us know.

