Jennie Kim or Jennie of BLACKPINK has debuted her Paris Fashion Week look, making a chic statement that is enough to ‘Light Up The Sky’. The singer-actor, who recently touched down in Paris to attend the Chanel SS24 show, never fails to live up to expectations and has served a classic K-pop idol look with her latest spotting which appears straight from a Pinterest board.

BLACKPINK members are currently making headlines with their individual activities after wrapping up their BORN PINK world tour in Seoul, South Korea. The wildly popular girl group, consisting of Jennie, Rose, Jisoo, and Lisa, enjoys a massive fan following and, therefore, also garners scores of endorsements from global brands. Rose and Jisoo recently made heads turn with their hot and happening appearances at the New York Fashion Week 2023, and now Jennie is here to drop some major fall inspo with her Paris Fashion Week 2023 appearance. As for Lisa, the rapper is busy breaking stereotypes, one at a time, and recently set tongues wagging with her n*de performance at Parisian cabaret Crazy Horse.

Coming back to Jennie’s PFW 2023 look, the ‘Solo’ singer ditched her sexy diva front and opted for a cute attire for her Chanel SS24 appearance which appeared straight from a K-pop idol lookbook. Looking all mushy and fluffy in an off-white faux fur co-ord ensemble featuring a sleeveless buttoned-up top and shorts, Jennie pulled a huge crowd on the fine rainy day on the streets of Paris as BLINKS gathered in flocks to get a glimpse of their favorite K-pop star.

Jennie further teamed her outfit with black tights and knee-high boots, accessorizing the look with a cute pink belt and layered waist chain, consisting of pearl white diamonds and gold hearts.

For the makeup, Jennie went with her signature pink lips along with blushed cheeks and Kohl-rimmed eyes accentuated with heavy eyeliner. She let her wavy locks, parted from the middle, fall freely onto her shoulder, rounding off the entire aesthetic of the look.

Jennie is really smart about fashion. She's great at combining styles and always makes things look trendy. She's smart, stylish, and one of a kind! JENNIE AT CHANEL PFW#JENNIExCHANELSS24 pic.twitter.com/DcZh6b51mL — mag 🐻 (@jennieaced) October 3, 2023

Jennie was seated in the front row of the Chanel SS24 event, making the loudest cheers for the models who walked the ramp, looking squishy, and K-pop fans are sure she is back in her chubby cheeks era.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s fate currently hangs in balance as the group is yet to renew their contracts with their agency YG Entertainment. Reportedly, Lisa, the lead rapper and singer of the group, is at odds with YG, with rumors afloat suggesting she is set to sign a contract with a US-based agency. This would mean the disbanding of BLACKPINK; however, these are mere speculations, and nothing can be confirmed until YG releases a statement.

