Timothee Chalamet is yet to begin official promotions for his upcoming film ‘Wonka’ but has already debuted a chocolaty look, and we can only imagine the Hollywood heartthrob acing his look-book for the promotional event. After wrapping up his Paris Fashion Week schedule, Timothee is back in New York City and was recently spotted leaving a hotel decked up in a chocolate brown suit. Scroll ahead as we decipher his look for you!

Timothee is currently making headlines for his whirlwind romance with Kylie Jenner; the new couple has been spotted together on multiple occasions, proving they are going strong. Rumors have suggested that the couple is taking their budding romance to the next level in a recent TikTok video as the 26-year-old makeup Moghul was seen wearing the Cartier Love necklace which Timothee often wears around his neck. Now, fans are curious when the ‘Call Me By Your Name’ star will put a ring on it. There have also been speculations that Timothee might make an appearance on the Jenner-Kardashian reality show ‘The Kardashian‘ with Kylie.

Talking about Timothee’s recent outfit that left every fashion enthusiast grasp for air, the Oscar-nominated actor was seen in a brown Tom Ford suit while leaving a hotel during the weekend in the Big Apple. Chalamet, 27, looked like a true blue fashion icon in a chocolate-colored leather blather that was paired with matching trousers. The Wonka star also wore a coordinating silk shirt, further accentuating the look with a silver necklace. He opted for matching dress boots that perfectly complimented his fashion-forward outfit.

Take a look below:

ARE U KIDDING ME TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET??? pic.twitter.com/4IKds9o2ku — line (@liIyvogue) October 1, 2023

Timothee Chalamet was dressed to the nines for a dinner at Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle Hotel hosted by Chanel to celebrate his campaign for the cologne Bleu de Chanel which was launched in September. The intimate gathering was also graced by Mario Sorrenti and Gossip Girl alum Whitney Peak.

On the film front, The French actor will also star in Dune 2 with Zendaya.

Coming back to Timothee Chalamet’s recent look, how much would you rate his OOTN? Let us know!

