Spider-Man: No Way Home was not only the highest-grossing film of 2021, but also the most entertaining one. The movie saw the three Spider-Man grouping up to fight the OG supervillains of all time. While all eyes were on Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, Zendaya also managed to grab a lot of attention with her character MJ. While she was Peter Parker’s backbone throughout the film series, she was not involved in any of the battles. But, the original script of the movie had a scene of MJ fighting with Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin.

The 2021 Spidey movie was the third installment in the film franchise starring Tom Holland in the lead role. The movie was the most anticipated one as rumours were out about the three Peter Parkers uniting.

During the final fight of the movie which featured Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man fighting against the iconic supervillain, Green Goblin, Zendaya’s MJ, aka Michelle Jones, also had a scene where she gets involved in the fight. As per The Direct, Marvel Studios’ concept artist Phil Saunders has revealed a new concept art featuring the deleted moment from the movie.

In the scene, MJ was set to drop on Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin’s back after he stabs Spider-Man. As she ends up on the Goblin’s back, she takes out the antidote to inject inside him. Sharing his experience of creating the frame, Phil Saunders said, “This was one of the most fun keyframes to do for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ In an earlier version of the script, Green Goblin ends up stabbing Spidey, just before MJ drops on his back and manages to plunge the antidote needle into his neck. It was great working out the dynamics of this composition to capture the drama of the moment.” Check out the frame here:

Official #SpiderManNoWayHome art reveals a scrapped scene with Zendaya’s MJ fighting Green Goblin! pic.twitter.com/gGcy6x516B — PlayStationStudios🎮 and Spider-Man 🕷️🕸️account (@Marvelfan2023) September 21, 2023

Reacting to the frame, several Twitter users mentioned how it would have been iconic to watch MJ fight Green Goblin, but it would have not fit the storyline of Spider-Man: No Way Home. One wrote, “Looks cool but the implementation wouldn’t fit into the movie. Glad they scrapped that and yet it’s interesting to see all the possible ideas,” while another commented, “lol thats kind of funny , but wouldn’t really fit the move in the final product at least artists had some fun.”

One also wrote, “Would have been cool could have been a type of ohmage to comic mj kicking a*s but i don’t really think i fits with the movie,” while another penned, “This is actually really bada*s of MJ but I can see why they didn’t do this because it wouldn’t fit in logically.”

