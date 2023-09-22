Will Smith is known for taking his roles very seriously but his refusal for a gay scene made a lot of headlines back in the day. The Hollywood A-lister might always have been a ladies man but he was certainly not into kissing men. This goes back to his 1993 drama flick Six Degrees of Separation when he declined kiss a male co-star after apparently Denzel Washington advised him not to do so. And, Will Smith’s action got noticed by his openly gay co-star Ian McKellen. Scroll down to know what really happened.

The director of Will Smith’s Six Degrees of Separation Fred Schepisi was apparently not pleased with the actor’s declining after first agreeing to the scene. According to reports, Smith later spoke to Denzel Washington who advised him not to go for it.

Will Smith, talking about refusing to kiss a male co-star, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet, later said, “I wasn’t emotionally stable enough to artistically commit to that aspect of the film.” Smith added, “It was very immature on my part. I was thinking, ‘How are my friends in Philly going to think about this?’” He continued, “In a movie with actors and a director and writer of this caliber, for me to be the one bringing something cheesy to it- this was a valuable lesson for me. Either you do it, or you don’t.”

The Academy Award winning star’s hesitation apparently did not go down well with Ian McKellen as it seemingly rubbed him off the wrong way. However, he decided to teach Will Smith a lesson by kissing him on the lips in public years later.

Talking about the same, McKellen asserted, “He arrived for the read-through with a huge entourage- his family, his agent, his publicity person, his acting coach, his nanny. He was a charmer, and a good actor.”

The X-Men star added, “But he did one silly thing: he refused to kiss another boy on screen, even though it was there in the script. Which was why, at an early preview, I met him in public outside the cinema and gave him a great big kiss on the lips.”

