Selena Gomez is on a roll on social media as she is keeping her followers engaged with many of her stunning mirror selfies and some quirky TikTok videos. Ever since the singer became the most followed woman on Instagram, she is keeping her fans entertained. From her fashion picks, and new single to her funny videos, Sel is everywhere. She is also making it loud and clear that she is single and her latest clip has received many reactions from fans.

Sel enjoys a massive following of over 430 million on Instagram, while her official TikTok handle has nearly 60 million followers. She is seemingly having the time of her life and is not keeping it from her fans.

While her professional life is thriving, Selena Gomez is always embroiled in rumours about her love life. She was last rumoured to be seeing British singer Zayn Malik, but neither of the two confirmed it. Now, Selena is making sure to mention how she is single via her social media presence.

As she was earlier spotted shouting in a field that she was single, in her latest TikTok clip, the Only Murders in the Building star mouthed an audio that said, “Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me b*tch y’all be safe out there!” In the video, Selena Gomez was dressed in an oversized white sweater. Keeping her look chic, the Wizards Of Waverly Place star tied her hair in two braids and looked absolutely adorable. But, did she take a dig at all the celebrity couples? Check out her clip shared by Pop Base here:

Selena Gomez in new TikTok. “Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me bitch y’all be safe out there!” pic.twitter.com/Kn7Kusg8Da — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 22, 2023

Reacting to the clip, a Twitter user wrote, “She is single and she is rocking,” while another penned, “Yasss, Selena slaying on TikTok! Always putting out fire content, love her energy!”

A third one brought Justin Bieber, Selena’s ex-flame, in the discussion and dissed him. The user wrote, “She is single and happy Justin bieber in the mud.” For the unversed, the two went out on and off for over eight years.

One also brought Zayn Malik into the discussion:

Zayn Malik be like : pic.twitter.com/jhkabCEGwF — Nahýan (@Media_Tak1) September 22, 2023

