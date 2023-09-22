Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are seemingly the new couple on the street. Ever since the intense kissing session at Beyonce’s concert, fans have been going gaga over it. Though the rumoured couple has not announced their love for each other officially, an insider told Us Weekly that the two “have a really strong bond and spend as much time together as possible.” The source also noted, “Things are going really good and friends think they make an adorable couple.”

And, now it seems Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s low-key romance has entered the cute phone wallpaper stage, making the fans even more excited to get to know the real status from the stars themselves.

On Thursday, Kylie Jenner made an appearance at the Prada show as part of Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024. The 26-year-old reality star was photographed upon her arrival. Though the Kylie Cosmetics founder looked stunning in an all black skin tight turtleneck top and a shimmery chainmail skirt, it was not the ensemble but Kylie’s iPhone wallpaper that caught the photographer’s eye.

One of the photos captured by Elle Mexico, showed Kylie Jenner lowering her sunglasses accidentally exposing the wallpaper on her phone: an adorable selfie of her and Timothée Chalamet. The selfie showed both their faces squished together as the Dune actor seemed to be kissing the youngest Jenner sister.

Have a look:

Kylie Jenner appears to have a photo of her and Timothée Chalamet as her lockscreen. pic.twitter.com/UMDWUNOzfX — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 21, 2023

As soon as the photos surfaced online, fans started reacting to Chalamet and Jenner’s romance. One user said, “This is a tantalizing glimpse into a potential connection and I’m curious to know more about story behind the snapshot,” while another wrote, “She’s so in love”. A third comment read, “It’s his time now. Let him enjoy it while it last.”

Another netizen commented, “Why do I feel like that was done purposely to get people talking”. “This was clearly on purpose,” said one more user. One user wrote, “It will not last and we know it”.

Check out the tweets:

Why do I feel like that was done purposely to get people talking 😅😅 — Simi (@ObiokekeSimi) September 21, 2023

this was clearly on purpose 😑 — KAJAL🌺 (@itskajjj_07) September 21, 2023

It will not last and we know it — Thomas Bright (@OfficialDadyA2) September 21, 2023

Their relationship is as genuine as this scene in the movie Civil War LMAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/GGKNbjoWMA — Marc (@MarAbh999) September 21, 2023

This is a tantalizing glimpse into a potential connection and I’m curious to know more about story behind the snapshot 😀😀 — Mike (@cyfacesky) September 21, 2023

This is just for good PR — ℍ𝕌𝔻𝔸 (@gogogogogo2013) September 21, 2023

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Kylie and Timothée’s relationship is “fun and uncomplicated”. The source added, “They have been seeing each other for six months now. He makes Kylie happy. He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids.”

For the unversed, Kylie Jenner shares two kids, Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1, with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. On the other hand, Timotheé was previously linked to Lily-Rose Depp, Eiza Gonzalez, and Taylor Russell.

