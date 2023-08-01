Travis Scott’s team hit back after an Astroworld victim’s attorney called him “stunningly tone-deaf.”

After Travis’ team accused law enforcement of trying to “sabotage” his new album with the release of their investigation into the deaths of a number of fans at Travis’ Astroworld concert in 2021, attorney Bob Hilliard, who is representing the family of 10-year-old victim Ezra Blount, hit out.

Bob told TMZ: “For an artist making his living with music, these are stunningly tone-deaf comments about this preventable tragedy that took so many lives and injured so many. Of course they would only focus on how the report’s release date hurts their album sales instead of the facts contained inside of the report.”

Attorney Bob Hilliard continued, “For Mr. Scott to allow his lawyers and spokespeople to make the reckless and untrue statement that just because he was not indicted means he’s blame-free is arrogant and insulting to the memory of 10-year-old Ezra as well as the other victims of this terrible night.”

However, Ted Anastasiou, a representative for Travis Scott, told TMZ: “As we’ve said before, the Houston police report confirmed Travis’ concern for his fans’ safety. The report contains the same exact evidence that was presented to the Houston grand jury that decided there was no basis for charges against Travis. To use that report to try to blame Travis for the Astroworld tragedy doesn’t just defy logic, but can be seen as nothing but a cynical attempt to exploit the victims and gaslight the public.”

Eight people were killed during the crush at the Astroworld concert while two others died in the hospital in the following days. The cause of death for the concertgoers was ruled as “compressive asphyxiation” causing suffocation due to external pressure.

