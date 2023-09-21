Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were among Hollywood’s most loved couples. The two were married for nearly four years and have two daughters. However, the two sent shockwaves worldwide when they announced their separation earlier this month.

Numerous reports suggested that their separation wasn’t friendly. Joe made certain unverified accusations against Sophie, accusing her of excessive partying and spending less time with their family and children, which garnered both support for Sophie and criticism for Joe, as opinions on the Game of Thrones actress remained divided.

Now Sophie Turner has taken a step further and has sued ex-husband Joe Jonas, demanding the return of their two young children to England. As per court filings submitted on Thursday in the Southern District of New York, the couple’s children, born in 2020 and 2022, have allegedly been unlawfully kept in New York City since September 20, departing from their established residence in England, as reported by ABC News.

The petition mentioned that in April 2023, the couple established England as their permanent residence to have their children attend school there. They rented a home for the long term in May and planned to move into a permanent residence by December. However, their relationship was strained due to challenging summer travel arrangements. To accommodate Turner’s new U.K. drama series filming, the kids would travel with Jonas and a nanny while he embarked on The Jonas Brothers’ U.S. tour in late July.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner planned for the children to stay with him and his extended family while the actress completed her filming, and she intended to bring them home in mid-September. However, a divorce intervened. An argument on August 15 led to Jonas filing for divorce in Florida on September 1, which Turner learned about through the media on September 5.

The divorce filings inaccurately claimed that the kids had resided in Florida for six months before the divorce. On September 17, Turner and Jonas met to discuss their separation, with Turner restating the agreement for the children to return to England that week. Despite having the children’s passports, Jonas refused to hand them over for their journey back to England with Turner.

The petition was initiated when Joe Jonas reportedly denied the children the opportunity to accompany their mother Sophie Turner, violating the mother’s custodial rights according to English law, given that England is the children’s primary residence. The petition was submitted under The Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction, a legal framework that facilitates the return of a child whose parent has been internationally abducted from one country to another.

