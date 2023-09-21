American actor Chris Evans has garnered fame and recognition for his versatile roles in blockbuster superhero films and critically acclaimed independent cinema. While he has appeared in several films, he is well known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor was last as a Winter Soldier in the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame. Since then, fans have been speculating whether he will return to the role in future MCU films. He has also seen in fewer projects since. The actor wants to take things further by slowly stepping out of the spotlight.

During a conversation with GQ Magazine, Chris Evans said he’s become more selective about the projects he works on as he prefers to spend time enjoying life with his family. “Now it’s really about, well… What time of year are we filming? Am I gonna miss autumn? You know, I don’t want to miss autumn. I only have so many of them,” he said.

Chris Evans also said, “I could just make furniture for nobody and be happy. I don’t want to – I’ve got to frame this the right way. I was going to say I don’t want to waste too much time in this industry, but that doesn’t really feel… That doesn’t sound correct. I don’t want to occupy too much space in an industry that I’ve already poured 20 years into.”

Nonetheless, Chris Evans acknowledges that his semi-retirement occasionally triggers self-doubt about his ambition to excel. “Sometimes I wonder if I’m lacking some sort of – like, I think I’m a very driven person. I have a lot of energy. I wake up early, I get a lot done in a day, but it’s not always focused on acting. Sometimes, reading a script is the last thing I want to do. I haven’t worked all year, and I don’t plan to, which has been lovely,” he said.

Chris Evans’ desire for a reduced workload may be linked to his recent marriage to Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. They exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony on September 9 in Evans’ home state of Massachusetts. Numerous reports suggest that their wedding was attended by their nearest and dearest, including his fellow Avengers such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner.

