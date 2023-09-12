Tom Cruise was very excited when he and Katie Holmes were pregnant with their daughter Suri in 2006. The Hollywood A-lister had it all planned, but there were too many rumours and gossip about how Katie will deliver and whether she will have any prescribed drugs for her pregnancy. The buzz led to Tom ultimately addressing the matter, raising quite a few eyebrows. Scroll down to know the details.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes were married from 2006 to 2012, and their daughter Suri was born in the very first year of their marriage. Speaking of the latest, the actor has not met Suri in the last few years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Circling back to Katie Holmes’ pregnancy, according to The Things, she was rumoured to have a drug-free delivery with silent birth apparently prescribed by the Church of Scientology. When asked about the delivery plans, Tom Cruise, in an interview, shed light on whether she will be allowed any medication or not. “And there’s this whole thing that if she needs medicine, she needs medicine,” said Tom adding, “We’re there you know with doctors, and whatever needs to be administered, whatever the woman wants. She does what she’s gotta do, OK?”

The Mission Impossible star added, “I’m not gonna tell Kate- you know, if she needs an epidural, she’s gonna get her epidural.” Tom then also explained the idea behind the silent birth.

“It’s basically just respecting the mother and helping to be quiet. Not the mother,” said Tom Cruise, adding that Katie was allowed to do whatever she needed and there was no need for her to be silent. “The mother makes as much noise… you know she’s going through it. But why have other people make noise?,” said Tom adding, “You know, you want that area very calm and to make it very special.”

Tom Cruise, at the time, also made headlines for buying an expensive sonogram machine worth $200,000 sonogram machine which he reportedly used on Katie himself.

For more Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: Emily Ratajkowski Gets Cosy With Jennifer Aniston’s Ex-Husband Justin Theroux During US Open Final, Netizens React “She Has A Weird Habit Of Hooking Up With Her Friend’s Exes”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News