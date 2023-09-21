Eminem might be one of the greatest rappers of all time but his personal life is filled with tragedies. The acclaimed hip-hop icon got in legal trouble way back in 2000 after he beat a man multiple times on the head with his unloaded gun after he apparently caught his now ex-wife Kim Scott kissing him. Unfortunately, Eminem had to later pay a hefty fine to the man identified as John Guerra. Scroll down to know the details.

Eminem and Kim Scott were childhood buddies. The two got married in 1999 and share a daughter named Hailie Jade. Eminem and Kim, however, got divorced two years later. They again came back together in January 2006 to give another shot at their relationship, but they parted ways again in April 2006.

According to MTV News, Eminem settled the civil lawsuit filed by John for getting assaulted by the rapper over allegedly kissing his then ex-wife Kim Scott. Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, shelled out $100,000 minus the attorney fees to rest the case. The publication reported that John sued Eminem for ‘assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.’ The lawsuit was filed a few days after the rapper confronted him outside the Hot Rock Sports Bar and Music Cafe in Michigan. Speaking on the matter, John later said, “I truly believe he was going to kill me. He was in such a rage. I actually lived through a nightmare and survived a nightmare.”

John Guerra’s attorney, too shed light on the matter saying that his client’s kiss was a friendly gesture adding, “It’s not like they were climbing into a back seat to make out or anything.”

Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Scott later wrote an open letter to the Detroit Free Press, denying cheating on the Oscar-winning rapper. “My husband came up to Hot Rocks to check up on me. Why is still unknown to me because if I was to cheat on him, it wouldn’t be in a neighborhood bar where he knows I am,” said Kim.

She added, “Had he asked any questions before he flew off the handle, he would have realized that everyone with me were only friends. The fact that he just jumped to conclusions has gotten him and myself in trouble,”

Eminem’s former wife further said, “I would also like to state, since my husband has had no problem trying to make me look like an unfaithful wife, that every time I find a picture of him with other women, or read in magazines that he’s involved with “groupies,” I don’t go and show up where he is making a huge scene and getting our faces put all over the TV and papers. I have always taken his word on things and stood by his side.”

