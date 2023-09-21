Taylor Swift needs no introduction as she is a university-loved celeb irrespective of a person’s age, nationality or gender. The singer – who has been making the headlines for her rumoured relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, has often been in the news for her relationships, and pictures of her with now-ex-boyfriends going viral.

We recently came across some old pictures of Taylor having a blast on the beach looking s*xy in a red bikini as she spent quality time with her ex-boyfriend and Loki star Tom Hiddleston. The duo were together for around three months before calling it quits in September 2016. Scroll below to check this throwback fashion of Taylor that reminds us of Baywatch as she stays in Tom’s arms.

We recently came across Daily Mail Celebrity’s June 2016 on X (formerly Twitter) that saw Taylor Swift having a blast on the beach on the beach with her friends, including her then-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston. In the pictures, the ‘Blank Space’ singer looks like one of the many s*xy lifeguards we’ve seen in the Baywatch show and movie, as she runs down the beach and into the water (and then back on shore) in a red bikini set.

The red bikini top and bottom – which keeps Taylor Swift’s assets well hidden and away from any slips, has her flaunting her abs and butt cheeks, as well as her toned leg; she moves around the water and into Tom Hiddleston’s arms for a warm tight hug. She accessorized the look with black shades and tied her short hair back in a tiny ponytail.

Taylor running wild while wet and looking hawt makes us want to head to the beach too – but only if we have such a figure and a dashing Tom to accompany us.

Check out these images of Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston having a blast at the beach here:

Tom Hiddleston really ❤️’s Taylor Swift https://t.co/x6wkTjLIrB pic.twitter.com/PzQ6S3RBVV — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 4, 2016

Here are some more images of the ‘Cruel Summer’ singer looking s*xy as a Baywatch model in the red bikini:

Taylor Swift Fashion 7/3 Watch Hillにて Swimwear: Forever 21 約2700円

残念ながら、日本のF21では

販売されていません😥 pic.twitter.com/f0bQTixEXV — Taylor Swift Fashion (@TSFashionJP) July 6, 2016

Let us know in the comments what you think of this look of Taylor Swift and how much you would rate it from 1-10 on the hotness scale.

