American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s remarkable career trajectory has made her one of the most influential and successful artists of her generation. She has given several chartbusters and has bagged several awards for her songs.

Her introspective and relatable lyrics have resonated with millions of fans worldwide, earning her critical acclaim and numerous awards, including multiple Grammy Awards. However, more than her songs, her personal life has made more headlines.

Taylor Swift doesn’t shy away from openly talking about her love life and calling people out whenever necessary, even if they are big personalities from the industry. However, she chooses not to discuss s*x and virginity publicly. Interestingly, she has her own reasons for it.

Speaking to the magazine Allure, the Shake it off singer said, “I think when you talk about virginity and s*x publicly, people just automatically picture you n*ked. And as much as I can prevent people picturing me n*ked, I’m going to. It’s fine to talk about love publicly.”

Taylor Swift continues to draw inspiration from her dating experiences, whether they are positive or negative, for her songwriting. “Let’s say I date a guy who really does nothing but damage me. And you’ve spent time, you’ve spent effort, and you’ve put everything into trying to make that work. And it didn’t. So you write a song about it. It was worth everything if you write a song about it,” Taylor explains.

In addition to her dating experiences, Taylor openly acknowledges that she frequently draws inspiration for her songs from fairy tales. “I have always been fascinated with fairy tales and the idea that Prince Charming is just one castle away. And you’re gonna run across a field and meet each other in the middle, and have an amazing, perfect movie kiss. And it’s gonna be happily ever after,” so she gushes.

