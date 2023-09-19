The Kardashian-Jenner family love the limelight and would do anything to be the talk of the town. And it’s not just us saying it, but Caitlyn Jenner also recently spoke up about how Kim Kardashian calculated her moves to become famous. But did you know there was a time when Kim did everything she could to stay away from Page 3?

Well, not her per se, but keeping her first-born, North West pictures away from publication. Read on to know what the mama bear had done.

In June 2013, just days after she gave birth to her first child, North West, mommy Kim Kardashian went into protective mode and let the world stunt. The reality star – who was concerned that her and Kanye West’s eldest daughter’s pictures as a newborn would be circulated without permission on the internet, got paranoid and leaked the pictures herself. However, there was a catch.

As reported by Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian, just ten days after giving birth to North, showed her fierceness as a mother when she planned to keep her daughter’s newborn pictures private. This plan not only helped the paranoid Kardashian mommy keep her baby’s real pictures off the internet, but it also helped her weed out who in her circle she could trust.

The site reported that the then 32-year-old ‘KUWTK’ star sent a few friends fake pictures of her baby to see who would try to sell them to the press. A few failed this friendship test, and the images made their way to the gossip website TMZ. One of Kim Kardashian’s ‘so-called’ friends reportedly even attempted selling the bogus pictures – but what they thought were real, of North to the above mentioned publication too.

As per the report, the pictures circulated by Kim Kardashian in her friend’s circle feature an infant wrapped in a blanket that could easily pass for being her and Kanye West’s daughter. North West is ten years old now and makes the headlines whenever she posts a TikTok.

What do you think of this move Kim Kardashian made when North was born? Let us know in the comments.

