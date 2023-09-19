While Hollywood is witnessing some real life drama as multiple couples are on the rim of separation, some new couples being introduced, and a few all set to take the nuptial plunge. But none can be compared to the drama that is unfolding around Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid as they are busy coming together splitting, and even meeting other people in the meanwhile. But recently, it was said that they have finally parted ways for good. But turns out the two are still friends.

For the unversed, Leonardo, who is now linked to Vittoria Ceretti as they are often spotted together, was first linked to Gigi in September 2022. They split in a few months after that but were back together in February 2023 when they met again at the Oscars. But now they have parted ways for good.

Reports now talk about Leonard DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid split, and they reveal how they are still friends. The reports suggests that it was Hadid who chose to part ways as she wanted an hands on partner whom she can make her daughter Khai meet. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

An insider as per US Weekly, said, “They both travel a lot by nature of their jobs. But Gigi is taking more work that allows her to spend more time with her child. And Leonardo DiCaprio still travels a lot and likes to go out a lot. And there’s temptation and all those factors had been concerns of hers.”

While their connection was good, the source says Gigi Hadid chose to end her relationship with the Wolf of Wall Street star because, “she doesn’t want her boyfriend to be in and out going to clubs and events and working all the time. She wants someone to be hands-on and a partner. She doesn’t want to date someone seriously unless she can introduce them to her child.”

The source adds that the two were closer in friendship rather than romantically. Their connection still remains strong, “as a friend and person,” the source notes. “They’ve gone their separate ways but are friends and have a lot of friends in common. It’s amicable.”

