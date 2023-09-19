Scarlett Johansson has been termed Hollywood’s s*x symbol, and who wouldn’t want her in their lives? While she’s now happily married to Colin Jost, it took her a while to find her ideal partner. She was earlier wedded to Ryan Reynolds, a relationship that ended on an ugly note. Scroll below for some bombshell details from the past.

Before romancing Ryan Reynolds in 2007, Scarlett was in high-profile relationships with Jack Antanoff and Josh Harnett. She tied the knot with the Deadpool star in 2008 but their marital life could sustain only for two years. The duo shared a public statement at the time of their divorce and claimed they were parting ways with “love and kindness.”

But several insiders had different tales to narrate. A source close to InTouch Weekly claimed that Scarlett Johansson had enough of then-husband Ryan Reynolds’ habits. “They’re both strong-willed and stubborn people. There was a lack of warmth between them, that was troubling. He can be an overbearing control freak. He’s more traditional and she’s more independent… When he wanted her there, he expected her to drop everything and come to him. She got tired of the double standard.”

Ryan Reynolds was scarred from their divorce and claimed that he did not want to get married again. He eventually found love in Blake Lively and tied the knot with her in 2012. The couple is blessed with four children.

Scarlett Johansson, on the other hand, continued her search for love and eventually settled with Colin Jost. They welcomed their first son in August 2021.

On the professional front, Scarlett was last seen in Asteroid City alongside Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Jason Schwartzman, and Margot Robbie, amongst others. Fans cannot wait to witness Ryan return to his most famous role with Deadpool 3.

