Blake Lively is one of the biggest names in Hollywood and enjoys a massive fan following worldwide. Her recent pictures are going viral from an event where the actress wore a golden-coloured cleav*ge-popping bling jumpsuit, and her unrealistic transformation after welcoming baby number four just after seven months with her husband Ryan Reynolds is making headlines and how. Scroll below to look at netizens’ reaction to her latest spotting!

Blake enjoys a huge fan following on social media and has over 42 million followers on Instagram. The couple recently celebrated the actresses’ birthday, and Ryan showed their intimate celebration on his Instagram handle.

Now, talking about Blake Lively’s latest appearance, the Gossip Girl alum graced the New York Fashion Week donning a bling affair in an exposing golden-coloured jumpsuit. The outfit was body-hugging and accentuated her figure even better as she flaunted her post-pregnancy transformation in it.

Girlyzar took to their Instagram handle and shared a video of Blake Lively serving like a queen at the event; take a look at it below:

Reacting to Blake Lively’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “She is stunning but let’s not forget the fact that celebrities are rich and that means she has special life treatment, nutritionists, gym trainers, diets and probably cooks that make her meals”

Another user commented, “because she has money darling.”

A third user went, “I don’t know why people are surprised like she’s rich and her main thing to do is to look good and I’m sure a lot of people helps her in that so”

A fourth commented, “Let’s also not forget some people just have good genes? Could we not focus on a woman’s ACHIEVEMENTS AND PERSONALITY, rather than the meat suit we’re all born with? Seriously.”

What are your thoughts on Blake Lively’s latest New York Fashion Week appearance? Tell us in the space below.

