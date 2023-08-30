Elizabeth Hurley is enjoying the sun, and her followers are enjoying the moments from her exotic vacation at the scenic French town of Saint Tropez. The actress posted a reel of her in a sultry two-piece flaunting her glorious curves, and even at the age of 58, she can give any model a run for their money, and we ain’t kidding; stick to the end of the article to get a glimpse of her racy bikini moment and other moments from her leisurely times.

Hurley has always been a fashion icon, and some of her most iconic works include Bedazzled, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Gossip Girl and more. The actress was also known for her affair with English actor Hugh Grant back in the day, and they were considered the IT couple in Hollywood until things went down south and they broke up.

But it’s water under the bridge now, and both the stars are happy in their individual lives; Elizabeth Hurley’s vacation clip on her Instagram is very big proof of that. The clip posted by Liz shows her in a tan bikini with gold chains as she leisurely laid on a pool chair with the sun’s rays gently caressing her face adorned with an oversized pair of sunglasses. She kept her makeup minimum with a tinted gloss on the lips and her beachy curls open to nail that vacay look.

In one part of the clip, Elizabeth Hurley sported a n*de crochet dress over the tan bikini and paired it with golden-rimmed oversized sunnies, a chained necklace with a cross pendant and hooped earrings. Hurley also donned a hat to go with her look and once again just used a bit of flesh-tinted lip gloss to complete her look.

Her fans and followers praising the beauty dropped several adjectives in her honour in the comment section of the post. One wrote, “Just timelessly gorgeous”

Another called her, “Ray of sunshine”

One of them said, “Wow!!! 😍 This girl still looks like she’s in her 20s! What a dream girl”

Another asked, “How? How do you still look that good?”

Followed by “Summer ice cream”, “s*xy mama,” and more.

Check out her post here and leave your remarks in the comments:

Elizabeth Hurley truly ages like a fine wine, won’t you agree? For more such Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

