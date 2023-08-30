BLACKPINK is one of the leading all-girls K-pop bands in South Korea that has gained popularity across the globe with her songs, albums, and savage but cute attitude. The group consists of Rose, Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo. Among the girls, Jennie is currently living the time of her life being as she is one of the most popular K-Pop idols due to her versatility. She is not only a singer but also quite a well-versed rapper. However, apart from her singing skills, Jennie’s fashion sense is also commendable.

The BLACKPINK member recently marked her debut at the Met Gala red carpet, dolled up in a Chanel ensemble, and created quite a buzz with her subtle, yet pretty look in a white and black combination outfit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jennie, whose real name is Jennie Kim, was also chosen as the brand ambassador for Calvin Klein, earlier this year, and her sensuous photoshoots made quite a noise on social media, making the association a popular one. Ever since then she has been dropping jaws by flaunting her hot bod and now, she has done it yet again. Scroll down to read the details.

Have a look:

The Pink Venom singer stunned in a pink one shoulder tassel dress as she flaunted her perfectly toned long legs. Jennie accessorised her look with a two-layered beaded neckpiece and high heels. For make-up, Jennie opted for a subtle look with defined brows, double eye-lid makeup with mascara-laden lashes, soft peachy blush and nude lip shade. She kept her hair open, given a s*xy yet carefree look.

What do you think about Jennie’s look in the picture? Let us know in the space below.

For more such fashion stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: BTS’ Jungkook Dethrones Jennie Of BLACKPINK As ‘Seven’ Becomes Second Most Streamed Song By A Korean Soloist On Spotify

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News