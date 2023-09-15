American actress Uma Thurman is one of Hollywood’s most iconic and respected figures. While she has played a wide range of characters in diverse genres, she is particularly for her roles in “Pulp Fiction” and the “Kill Bill” series. She once recalled being r*ped by disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein faces allegations of s*xual harassment, assault, and r*pe from numerous women. Thurman expressed her intention to share her own encounters with Weinstein when she felt prepared to do so. Scroll down to know more.

In a discussion with The New York Times, Uma Thurman recounted an incident of a s*xual assault attempt that took place in Harvey Weinstein’s suite at London’s Savoy Hotel during the mid-1990s. “It was such a bat to the head. He pushed me down. He tried to shove himself on me. He tried to expose himself. He did all kinds of unpleasant things. But he didn’t actually put his back into it and force me. You’re like an animal wriggling away, like a lizard. I was doing anything I could to get the train back on the track. My track. Not his track.”

Following a meeting with Weinstein in a Paris hotel room, where he was wearing a bathrobe, the attempted assault in London occurred. Uma Thurman said, “I didn’t feel threatened. I thought he was being super idiosyncratic like this was your kooky, eccentric uncle.”

Thurman recalled that the producer directed her to follow him down a corridor. “I followed him through a door and it was a steam room,” she said. “And I was standing there in my full black leather outfit – boots, pants, jacket. And it was so hot and I said, ‘This is ridiculous, what are you doing?’ And he was getting very flustered and mad and he jumped up and ran out.”

Thurman mentioned that during the time of the reported incident in London, she was lodging with a friend in Fulham. She went on to reveal that the day after the incident, Weinstein sent her an extravagant bouquet of roses. “They were yellow. And I opened the note like it was a soiled diaper and it just said, ‘You have great instincts,’” Uma said.

Uma Thurman revisited the Savoy Hotel with the intention of confronting Weinstein, bringing a friend along for support. She initially requested a meeting with Weinstein in the hotel bar. However, according to the columnist Maureen Dowd, Weinstein’s assistants persuaded Thurman to return to the upstairs area by herself. Thurman said she warned Weinstein, “If you do what you did to me to other people you will lose your career, your reputation and your family, I promise you.”

Thurman said, “The complicated feeling I have about Harvey is how bad I feel about all the women that were attacked after I was. I am one of the reasons that a young girl would walk into his room alone, the way I did. Quentin Tarantino used Harvey as the executive producer of Kill Bill, a movie that symbolizes female empowerment. And all these lambs walked into slaughter because they were convinced nobody rises to such a position who would do something illegal to you, but they do.”

