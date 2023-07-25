When Quentin Tarantino Said, “I’m Shutting Your B*tt Down" Slamming A Journalist For Asking About The Violence In His Films, “I'm Not Your Slave..."

Quentin Tarantino, despite being one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Hollywood, is also quite controversial. From Uma Thurman to Diane Kruger, the actresses shared their stories of Quentin strangling and putting them in danger during shots in their movies. While it’s no secret that his films feature intense violent acts, the director has made his stance clear on the matter that it’s simply a representation of fictional stories.

However, he once got extremely frustrated with Krishnan Guru-Murthy during an interview as he wanted to discuss these graphic violent scenes in his film. Scroll on to learn what really happened.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Quentin Tarantino appeared in an interview with Channel 4’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy to promote his then upcoming movie Django Unchained. The movie was about slavery and rebellion and, obviously, had extremely violent acts in it. When the host asked, “Why are you so sure that there’s no link between enjoying movie violence and enjoying real violence?” the director lost his cool.

As per The Guardian, the ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood‘ helmer replied, “Don’t ask me a question like that. I’m not biting. I refuse your question.” Quentin Tarantino further added, “I’m not your slave, and you’re not my master … It’s none of your damn business what I think about that.” At one point, he got so angry at Krishnan Guru-Murthy that he said, “I’m shutting your b*tt down.”

The Pulp Fiction director mentioned that he did not wish to speak on the topic as he had already done it plenty of times before. He said, “The reason I don’t want to talk about it is because I’ve already talked about it…I’m already on the record. I have explained this many times in the last 20 years.”

On the other hand, Krishnan Guru-Murthy gave a response on his blog and said, “For those concerned about my ‘b*tt’, it is just fine…he (Tarantino) didn’t storm out at the end… though we didn’t exchange mobile numbers.”

Let us know what you think of this throwback story and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Tom Hardy Confessed About His Alcohol Addiction Could Sabotage His Whole Career: “I Could Turn His Room Into An Absolute F*cking Nightmare”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News