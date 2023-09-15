Hollywood is filled with multiple Chris. While Chris Evans recently got married to the love of his life, Alba Baptista, looks like there might be trouble in another prominent Chris’ marriage. A blind item on Reddit has dropped a hint that either Chris Pratt or Chris Hemsworth is selling their house. And, the rumours has it that the move comes after either one of them is having a hard time saving their marriage. Scroll down to know the scoop.

For the unversed, Chris Pratt is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger whereas Chris Hemsworth is married to Elsa Pataky. The comment section quickly got filled with social media users as many claimed that Chris Pratt’s marriage might be in trouble while a few suggested that it could also be Marvel star Chris Hemsworth.

According to a Reddit post, a thread was posted by a popular gossip page called Deuxmoi. A blind item was shared on social media with the subject heading, “Selling The House.” The rumour read, “This A List Marvel Superhero is selling the house with his wife for a big profit.” The gossip page further stated, “Splitting the profit as they will be Splitting Up,” concluding, “The next divorce.” While it is true that there have been rumours of marriage troubles between Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, the two have been often spotted together spending quality time as a family. In a 2020 interview, Elsa even spoke about the ups and downs of their marriage adding that it was not easy and

On the other hand, Chris Pratt was recently in the news for rebuilding his $15 million mansion and selling it for more than $30 million. Their lavish mansion is in the plush Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles.

Social media users thronged to the Reddit post as one user stated, “Ain’t they were rumoured to be in an open marriage a while ago and they had marital problems because of this and him partying too much? Could be Hemsworth honestly. I don’t have much opinions on open marriages but it DEFINITELY doesn’t work in Hollywood lol.”

Another user stated, “It’s Chris Pratt’s house. If you Google 1362 Bella Oceana, the listing for the house pops up. It’s located in Pacific Palisades. Google Chris Pratt + Pacific Palisades and it’s the same house he bought a few years ago.” Echoing similar sentiments, one added, “Yes. He & Katherine fixed up too to live there & now they’re selling it.”

The next one claimed, “Def Chris Pratt. I remember reading something about this a few months ago”, as another shared, “But it’s really Chris Pratt’s house! That’s an interesting way to hard launch a celebrity divorce.” One user concluded, “In my gossip lifetime, when they sell it’s usually divorce.

Who do you think it really is- Chris Pratt or Chris Hemsworth? Reach out to us, and for more Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

