Kim Kardashian, who will soon be seen in the fourth season of The Kardashians on Hulu, is apparently horrified over the NSFW pictures of her former husband, Kanye West. The rap heavyweight landed in a soup after his b*tt crack was visible after he along with his wife Bianca Censori went for a boat ride in Italy. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Kim Kardashian recently made headlines when the trailer of The Kardashians season 4 showed how she got blasted by her sister Kourtney Kardashian, calling her a witch and also adding that she hates her.

Circling back to Kanye West’s controversy, according to The Mirror, a source spilled the beans about what Kim Kardashian feels about Kanye’s b*tt crack revealing controversy. She is apparently mortified by the whole act. The source shared that Kim is feeling “sick to her stomach” over the “terrible example he’s setting to his own kids.” The insider stated, “She’s mortified, [their kids] are all old enough to see this stuff online and get teased about their dad at school.” The tipster continued, “Kim’s suffered so much at the hands of Kanye’s embarrassing stunts but this is the last straw,”

If sources are to be believed, Kim Kardashian has tried to look away from Kanye West’s controversial behaviour. “For the better part of the past year, Kim’s managed to look beyond Kanye’s eccentricities and communicate in an amicable manner,” revealed an insider.

The source also shared, “She doesn’t micromanage where he takes the kids, there’s no third degree if his time with them runs over and they’ve really worked as a team with things like sports day and tutoring. But like any protective mother, she’s concerned.”

For the unversed, Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori got permanently banned by the boat company in Italy after the Grammy-winning rapper flashed his b*tt.

The rapper is also making headlines for making Bianca wear n*de outfits as, according to a few sources, he is making her try to fill in the shoes of Kim Kardashian.

