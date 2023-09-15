



Margot Robbie is currently one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood, with her Barbie being a commercial success at the box office. The actress has had a great career graph, and her breakthrough role came with Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street opposite the very talented Leonardo DiCaprio. She is a treat to watch on screen, and her photoshoots are equally aesthetic, even if she stripped down to just a bikini bottom and a hat to cover her topless upper half.

Margot’s collaboration with Greta Gerwig created cinema history as it clashed with Oppenheimer at the theatres yet emerged as a winner and in such a great way. Throughout the promotions of the film, we saw her in Barbie-inspired fashion, and it’s truly iconic, to say the least. All her red carpet appearances, not just now but over the past few years, are mesmerising, and they increase her beauty even more and with the grace with which she carries them all.

The picture we have brought to you today is not from a red carpet appearance but from a photo shoot for Vanity Fair, and it goes way back to 2016. The throwback picture of Margot Robbie had been shared on X, formerly Twitter, by the account izoomrud, and in that pic, we can see the Barbie actress posing sensuously in just a pair of black bikini bottoms with tie-up details while going topless on the upper half, as she covered her bust with a straw hat.

Margot Robbie confidently flaunted that lean and s*xy beach body of hers, and we feel that is enough motivation to take up that gym subscription as early as possible. Her full body sported a gorgeous and glowing tan, and that was the only accessory she had on her!

Robbie‘s makeup was also on point, along with that glazing tan! She sported a sheer foundation base with well-contoured cheeks and soft shades of eyeshadow on the eyes, and a perfectly groomed pair of eyebrows. She was given a natural-looking n*de tinted lip shade to complete the look. Her hair was open and backbrushed refrained from blocking the view in the front; all in all, she looked breathtaking with the azure water in the backdrop it was very surreal.

Check out the picture here:

Фотосессия Margot Robbie для Vanity Fair, август 2016 https://t.co/A4lMsxuAEP pic.twitter.com/nB28jHZJZs — izoomrud (@izoomrud_com) July 12, 2016

Let us know your thoughts on this Throwback look of Margot Robbie in the comments.

