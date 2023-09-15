Leonardo DiCaprio is a versatile actor and one of the best in the industry who has some of the most notable works in his illustrious career, including The Wolf Of Wall Street, where he was seen opposite the equally talented Margot Robbie. She was fairly new in the industry back then, and this Martin Scorsese film catapulted her to fame and success, but working with experienced actors like Leo has its own advantage, along with a bit of scolding for not being prepared enough for showbiz.

Margot was very young when she starred in the iconic film and apparently hadn’t seen much of the classic Hollywood movies; little did she know that her lack of cinema knowledge would end up getting a scolding from the Titanic star. In an interview, Robbie shared how this trait of hers allegedly frustrated Leo. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie reunited again for the Quentin Tarantino movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood alongside Brad Pitt, and while promoting that film, Margot shared how Leo would get frustrated by her lack of cinema knowledge as she didn’t see much of the classics. While speaking with MTV News, Margot said, “When we did Wolf of Wall Street, you would get angry at me all the time. Any time I’d mention any movie I hadn’t seen, you’d be like. ‘How have you not seen Citizen Kane? How can you work in this industry and not have seen Citizen Kane?’ and I’m like, ‘I just got here to this industry. You’ve had more time to watch this stuff.’ then I went home, and I would got watch Citizen Kane and watch all the movies that he’s like you have to see this.”

Not just that, the actress also revealed that she had not seen any Star Wars film either, in that same interview where Leonardo DiCaprio was also present. She said, “I’ve never seen any Star Wars, and I kind of don’t watch it now just because it infuriates people so much like, ‘How have you never watched any Star Wars?’ and I just kind of wanna see how long I can make it now.”

Well, we hope Margot Robbie has obeyed Leonardo DiCaprio’s request and recommendations of watching classic Hollywood films after all these years as she is one of the most accomplished and talented lead actors of the present times and her Barbie went on to make over $1 Billion at the box office.

On the work front, Leonardo DiCaprio was last seen in Martin Scorsese‘s Killers of the Flower Moon, which premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and received an overwhelming response from the audience.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Irina Shayk Is Confused Between Bradley Cooper & Tom Hardy? Here’s All About The Possible Rebound & Who She Wants To Really Settle Down With!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News