Cardi B knows how to make heads turn, and her appearance at the recently held MTV Video Music Awards was proof. To the 2023 VMAs, the ‘WAP’ singer slayed in a strapless Dilara Findikoglu metallic gown created with hundreds of silver hair clips, and just hours later, she was snapped in something that left nothing to the imagination.

As per pictures on social media, the rapper – born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, stepped out of her hotel in the wee hours of this morning looking s*xy in an NSFW look. Scroll below to check out the look.

As per a Daily Mail report, late Wednesday night – around 3:30 am, Cardi B was snapped exiting her Manhattan hotel in New York dressed in an ensemble that showed off more than it managed to cover. When snapped, the 30-year-old rapper – who is also the mother of two, looked ready to rock the world in a raunchy black fishnet minidress with chained embellishments. The form-fitting detail and the absence of fabric along the centre of the outfit accentuated her voluptuous physique while showing off her busty assets.

Yes, this NSFW minidress fitted Cardi B like a glove and stuck to her figure smugly so that her b**bs were squashed but still warmly hugged by the black fabric. The WAP singer completed the look with a pair of killer high black heels featuring diamond studded straps and gold hoop earrings. While her hair was pinned up into a voluptuous bun with a part of side-parted fringe, the rapper’s makeup consisted of a vibrant blue eye shadow, perfectly done wings in black liner, fake lashes and a nude lip shade. Her fake long nails were present as well.

Check out her look here:

Let us know your honest thoughts about Cardi B’s NSFW look in the comments below.

