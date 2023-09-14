Salma Hayek is among the most celebrated actresses in Hollywood. She has done an excellent job at bringing new characters to life and playing all kinds of roles across various genres. The 57-year-old has won several accolades for her work throughout her acting career and is an inspiration to many. However, for us, Salma is not just an actress but also a fashionista. She has pulled off the riskiest dresses ever and defied all age related myths. A few years back, the actress gave away wardrobe inspirations for a cruise getaway as she stunned in a black bikini with a kaftan at a yacht.

Hayek is an avid Instagram user and always treats her tens of millions of followers with her stunning pictures. He profile revealed how she likes to enjoys most of her time at the beach and her outfits are always on point.

Coming back, the actress, in 2014, went on a small getaway with her husband François-Henri Pinault and daughter Valentina Paloma on a French Island of St Barts. The actress was in high spirits as she seemingly enjoyed her time sun bathing and riding a jetski. Well, something that we could not take our eye off was how stylish she was looking in the black bikini paired with a matching kaftan.

The Eternals star flaunted her thin waist and b*sty b*ssom in a black bikini. The halterneck top and bottoms had knot details that made it a lot s*xier. Salma Hayek also layered the look with a black lace kaftan. The crochet cover had a plunging neckline that gave us a sneak peek into her bikini top.

To accessorise the look, the Frida actress wore a black beaded chain that went down her waist via her cl*avage. She tied her hair in a messy bun and opted for comfy slippers. Salma Hayek covered her eyes with a pair of black sunglasses and carried her belongings in a yellow tote bag. Check out her look on Twitter here.

Salma Hayek enjoying the holidays in St Barts. pic.twitter.com/wgZcDZw7Wy — Salma Hayek Fandom (@SHFandom) December 28, 2014

