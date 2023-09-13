The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards were held in New Jersey on Wednesday (5:30 am IST), and it was a star-studded affair. It saw the who’s who of the music industry put their best fashion foot forward and dish off some jaw-dropping looks. One of these included model Emily Ratajkowski; however, she nearly fell prey to a wardrobe malfunction.

Emily looked a million bucks at the annual event held to celebrate the best of music and had a gala time moving her body during the live performance. However, during one moment, her b**bs decided to play peek-a-boo, and the moment was caught on camera. Scroll below to check it out!

To the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, Emily Ratajkowski decided to make heads turn and jaws drop in a green sheer mesh crisscrossed top and a long colourful maxi skirt with the same green mesh covering most of the upper half. While she managed to keep her ample assets and n*pples away from being clicked on the red carpet, the same wasn’t possible as she enjoyed herself during the event.

As visible from the video circulating on social media, we see Emily Ratajkowski enjoying herself as she danced along to the different performances of the VMAs. However, during one act, Emily was forced to adjust her daring top as it rode up, flashing a glimpse of her underb**b.

Check out the video here:

Emily Ratajkowski dances out of her top at the VMAs pic.twitter.com/Wpa5rxhSgU — Mr Burns (@MrBurnsing) September 13, 2023

Talking about Emily Ratajkowski’s VMA look, the daring backless featured the green mesh forming a crisscross pattern at her hips and showing off her abs. She completed her look with a pair of strapped heels and a small sparkling black handbag. Opting for light makeup, the model had her hair parted at the centre into soft waves to frame her face.

Check out her full look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mídias ERBR 🖤 (@midiaserbr)

Let us know in the comments what you think of Emily Ratajkowski’s VMAs look.

