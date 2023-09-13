Selena Gomez steals the show at the 2023 VMAs with her red-hot, sultry dress being the epitome of body positivity! The singer made her fans happy by finally releasing her solo track Single Soon, and when there wasn’t any confirmation of her attending the MTV’s event, she gave her fans another reason to be happy and celebrate the star by attending it and along with Taylor Swift both showed us what true friendship looks like. Keep scrolling to learn more about the stunning dress worn by Selena.

Taylor was up for multiple nominations at the Award show, and even Selena has been nominated for her song with Rema, Calm Down. While Taylor turned heads in a black outfit, Selena chose to go bold with her choice of colour and outfit, looking like a bombshell.

Selena Gomez stunned at the 2023 MTV VMAs in a red Oscar de la Renta outfit made completely out of flower-shaped appliques, which ended up into a fringe trail along with a thigh-high slit. The dress also had a plunging neckline in the shape of a balconette bra cutting generously flaunting her voluptuous bust and cleav*ge. The halter neck dress perfectly clung onto her curvy figure, complementing her in all the right places.

Selena Gomez paired her steamy dress with a pair of s*xy strappy heels matching the colour of her dress. She balanced out the red in her look by adding diamond floral earrings and rings as accessories. She also sported a thin bracelet on her hand.

For makeup, the Single Soon hitmaker went for brown smoky eyes with lots of mascara, blushed cheeks and n*de brown lips with a darker liner, giving them the much-needed definition. Selena Gomez kept her stark, straight hair open, parted in the middle very neatly combed, providing extra chicness to the look.

The pictures of Gomez have been all over the social media platform X; she also shared it on her Insta account and you can take a look at them here:

Selena Gomez and Rema won the first-ever Afrobeats Award at this year’s VMAs for their song Calm Down! A very big congratulations to them!

Isn’t Selena Gomez looking absolutely breathtaking? Let us know your thoughts here in the comments!

