The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner and everyone’s excited to welcome the holy deity with faith, rituals, smiles and your loved ones. As we all know the celebration is of great significance and you surely need to dress your best for the occasion. And, when it comes to festivals, what better than a saree that keeps up with tradition with the perfect pinch of dazzle on the occasion. Traditional picks are comfortable that undoubtedly help you to ace the fashion game with that subtle yet splendid flair for a festival.

From nauvari saree, bangles to gajra, there is so much that Maharashtrian women are excited to style on this festival. With that, many are also looking out for ethnic wear options, so we have got the perfect right person who can surely inspire you for the perfect Ganesh Chaturthi look. Scroll down to find out!

Talking about Maharashtrian fashion, how can we not talk about popular actress Amruta Khanvilkar, who enjoys a good number of fan following owing to her fashion sense. And, when it comes to sarees, the ‘Chandramukhi’ actress never skips a chance to channel her inner diva and is often spotted in stylish drapes. Recently, Amruta took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her being dressed up in a saree, giving us a perfect festival vibe.

Amruta Khanvilkar can be seen wearing a pink and red chiffon saree with sleek border along with a blouse, having a plunging neckline. The actress accessorised her look with a traditional temple jewellery neckpiece with matching earrings and bangle.

For make-up, she chose to keep it minimalistic with kohl-eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes, shimmery semi-brown eye shadow, light contour and pink lipstick. The actress kept her hair tied into a bun along with a gajra and a few red roses. To give the final touch to her festive look, she wore a red bindi.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amruta Khanvilkar (@amrutakhanvilkar)

What do you think of Amruta Khanvilkar’s ethnic look? Let us know.

