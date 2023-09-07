Katrina Kaif is one of the most glamorous stars the industry has witnessed. With her stunning figure and delightful looks, she has wooed audiences forever. She made a scandalous debut with Boom. But she turned out to be more than just being a pretty face. Before her debut, Kat was a successful model and a reputed face for Kingfisher. As soon as she turned the calendar girl, she climbed up the ladder to success swiftly.

The Bharat actress has been the most sought-after face in the industry. She has graced the covers of most of the famous fashion magazines and stunned with her looks.

We caught hold of one such brilliant photoshoot where Katrina Kaif posed for Elle. The actress donned a monokini with a rug swaying carelessly in front of her as she flaunted her toned thighs.

The picture which was shared on a Reddit thread was toned down, and since the color palette is not visible, we could not make out much about her makeup. But the wind caressing her hair was surely grabbing the maximum attention.

Check out her look here.

We scrolled through some more and found a set of pictures from this photoshoot. Katrina donned a n*de monokini and a dark brown rug, taking a stroll at the beach looking like a million bucks.

And you cannot help but imagine Vicky Kaushal singing ‘Shining in the setting sun, like a pearl upon the ocean sitting behind her side. While you envy Vicky‘s luck, you can check out more pictures of Kat shared by a fan club on Twitter here.

Katrina Kaif in ELLE India magazine (3/3) pic.twitter.com/DeY31QrNWi — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) May 9, 2019

Well, indeed Katrina Kaif looks like a fierce goddess ready to drop some gospel truths, and you would not argue but listen. Who argues with someone looking this stunning?

