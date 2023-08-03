Actress Kiara Advani’s 31st birthday was a treat for the netizens as she shared it all with her fans and followers. From cute yacht-jumping antics, her self-help mode to her extraordinary fashion choices, Kiara’s videos from her vacation at an undisclosed location with hubby Sidharth Malhotra has been winning hearts of people.However, amid all these, one thing that has grabbed everyone’s attention the most was Kiara’s black with silver studs monokini, which received a thumbs up from the fashion police of social media.

The ‘Shershaah‘ actress floored her fans as she chose the beautiful black monokini with a deep scoop neck and a low scoop back from the well-known label Norma Kamali. Without using any extra accessory or make-up, Kiara let the outfit take the spotlight and it indeed worked well.

As soon as the video of the actress wearing the monokini went viral, fans became curious about the bodysuit and as per the official website, the monokini comes with a hefty price tag of $575, which is approximately a whopping Rs. 47,295. But, Kiara isn’t the only one who wore this expensive monokini from the “Marissa” collection, designed by Norma Kamali.

Kylie Jenner was seen wearing this same black studded Norma Kamali bodysuit while heading to a nightclub after attending the Alexander Wang spring 2016 fashion show for New York Fashion Week. She had paired the bodysuit with a pair of black skinny jeans. Apart from the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star, Khloé Kardashian was also spotted wearing the same Norma Kamali bodysuit, years ago.

For the unversed, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara advani tied the knot on February 7, this year in presence of their close friends and family in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. On the work front, Kiara Advani has a number of intriguing projects in the pipeline.

